Iowa guard Tania Davis let out a roar midway through the second quarter of the Maryland women's basketball game Sunday. Ally Disterhoft had just converted a three-point play to tie the game at 30.
But as the Hawkeyes walked to the locker room for halftime less than seven minutes later, Maryland mobbed guard Destiny Slocum in the same corner where Davis celebrated.
With five seconds left before intermission, Slocum drained a deep 3-pointer with a defender's hand in her face, punctuating a 26-6 run that started after Disterhoft tied the game and sending the Terps to halftime with a 56-36 lead. Maryland never let Iowa within 10 points in the second half in its 100-81 win.
"We had a good game going," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said, "and then all of a sudden, any lapse and they take full advantage."
The late triple was Slocum's third of the second quarter, second of the 26-6 stretch and one of a few highlight plays during that run.
There was a transition layup from guard Kristen Confroy that came on the back end of a pair of passes that each drew cheers from the Xfinity Center crowd. Leading a 3-on-2 fast break, Slocum first dished a no-look pass to guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, who then redirected the ball to Confroy in midair.
"It was nice to be able to see us tighten up in the second quarter," coach Brenda Frese said. "We were able to get on the same page."
Another runout came less than a minute later, when Slocum stole a pass near midcourt and threw the ball ahead to center Brionna Jones, who snuck behind the defense for two of her game-high 28 points despite twisting her ankle early in the first quarter.
"We have, like, a lot of weapons," said Slocum, who finished with a double-double of 11 points and 11 assists.
After the game was tied at 30, Maryland shot 10-for-12 for the rest of the half, including a perfect 3 of 3 from distance.
"We started to take what the defense was giving us," Frese said. "At times we tried to … force the action because we want to be aggressive in our play, and I thought we were able to settle in."
The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, went stagnant on offense after finding and exploiting some holes in Maryland's defense early in the game. They made one field goal, scored six points and committed five turnovers in the rest of the second quarter, after tying the game at 30 with about seven minutes to go.
"We stopped turning the ball over and [missing] defensive assignments, especially in the second quarter," Frese said.
Hot shooting helped the Terps in the half, as they shot 6-for-10 from long distance and made more than 65 percent of their field goals.
Slocum said when the team is hitting from deep, it gives its interior players more space to work down low. Bluder pointed to the Terps' efficiency from beyond the arc as troubling because it frees up Jones and the team's post players inside.
Coming out of the break, the Hawkeyes took advantage of the Terps' carelessness and failure to locate outside shooters. Still, Iowa did not come closer than 11 points. Maryland executed enough to enter the fourth quarter with a 15-point lead.
The Terps then cruised in the final period. Five players scored in double figures as they reached 100 points for the first time in Big Ten play.
"They just have so many things for you to worry about," Bluder said. "They're just really, really hard to contain."
