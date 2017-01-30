In the uncertainty of the post-election days, many of us have told our students that the difference between a full-fledged democracy and its imperfect imitations is that in a democracy, matters do not depend on one individual. Rather, it is the institutions that protect the citizen's values and rights. This rather grand assertion will soon be tested when the time comes to give legal permanence to the immigration ban on certain nationals instituted through President Trump's executive order. Will our Constitution's dedication to not discriminate based on nationality prevail? America, as we know it, as the world knows it — a country that sets examples for the globe — hinges on the outcome of this encounter.