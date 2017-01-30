The Maryland gymnastics team tallied a season-high score last weekend, totaling nearly 195 points in its close defeat to Penn State. Following that meet, coach Brett Nelligan challenged his team to perform even better. He wanted the Terps to earn at least 195 points for the first time this season.
Sunday against No. 22 Iowa, Maryland was on its way to meeting its coach's goal after matching a season-high of 48.775 on uneven bars.
But after a promising first rotation and a season-best of 48.825 on floor, the Terps regressed as a team in their 195.975-193.800 loss to the Hawkeyes.
"We're all frustrated because we just know we're capable of more," Nelligan said. "They're doing a great job in the gym. They just need to hold themselves to that high standard in the meet as well."
The Hawkeyes, who were on bars on their second rotation, saw freshman Charlotte Sullivan and senior Angel Metcalf each post a career-high of 9.925. Iowa (5-2, 3-0 Big Ten) finished with a 48.825.
Junior Evelyn Nee and freshman Alecia Farina both notched a 9.825 on bars for the Terps (1-5, 0-3). Aside from beam, Farina competed in all of the events, scoring 9.825 and 9.775 on floor and vault, respectively. Senior Sarah Faller also scored a 9.775 on vault.
Maryland faltered on beam, though, as its score of 47.600 was its lowest output of the meet.
"Beam is one of those events where you just can't get cautious," Nelligan said. "You have to stay aggressive."
Farina was especially frustrated since the Terps' first three events went so well but vowed to use Sunday's meet as motivation for next week. She said the team needs to practice angrily this week to ready itself for Sunday's home meet against Michigan.
"We're going to come into the gym and work our butts off tomorrow," Farina said. "Falling is not acceptable to us anymore."
