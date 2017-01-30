The Maryland men's basketball team is No. 17 in the latest AP Top 25 after wins against Rutgers and at Minnesota this past week.
The Terps (19-2, 7-1 Big Ten) sit tied with No. 10 Wisconsin atop the Big Ten standings in large part because of their road success. Coach Turgeon's team is 8-0 away from Xfinity Center, which includes conference wins at Michigan, Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota.
Saturday, the Terps outlasted the Golden Gophers thanks to forward Justin Jackson's 28 points. The freshman's career-high scoring total came days after Maryland ground out a 67-55 home win against Rutgers on Tuesday night.
Turgeon pegged the Minnesota game as the start of perhaps Maryland's toughest stretch of the season, one that includes five road games in seven contests. The Terps next play at Ohio State before welcoming No. 23 Purdue on Saturday. They'll also have road tilts with the Badgers and No. 25 Northwestern in the coming weeks.
Comments