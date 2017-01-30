The Maryland men's lacrosse team was unanimously picked to win the Big Ten this season in the conference's preseason coaches' poll released Monday.
The Terps, who're ranked second in the nation, have won the Big Ten regular season championship in each of their two years in the league. They went 4-1 in conference play in 2015 and 5-0 last year.
Last season, Maryland also won the Big Ten tournament, defeating Rutgers, 14-8, in the tournament championship.
Inside Lacrosse named a nation-best seven Terps to its preseason All-American list. Amongst those touted returning players are last year's scoring leaders, Matt Rambo and Colin Heacock. They notched 43 and 42 goals, respectively, last season.
In addition, long pole Matt Neufeldt will return from an ACL injury that held him out last season to boost the team's midfield.
Maryland opens its campaign against Navy in Annapolis on Feb. 11.
