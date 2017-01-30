Jae'Sean Tate has had an interesting season. The Buckeyes leading scorer has scored more points this season than he had a year before, but he has totally abandoned his three-point shot. Last season, he shot a modest 35 percent from beyond the arc, this year he at a putrid 19.2 percent. Tate has attacked the paint more and is making more than half of his shots from the floor (54.8 percent). Meanwhile, if Maryland needs to foul late in the game, fouling OSU's best scorer is the way to go. His free throw percentage is eerily identical to his field goal percentage, especially since he is a 6'4″ forward.