Who: #17 Maryland Terrapins (19-2, 7-1 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (13-9, 3-6 Big Ten)
When: Tuesday January 31, 7:00 p.m. EST
Where: Value Center Arena, Columbus, Ohio
Channel: ESPN
Livestream: Watch ESPN
Maryland is coming off another impressive win on the road against Minnesota, extending their streak to six in arrow. Minnesota held the lead for most of the game. Maryland stayed composed and was able to sneak another come-from-behind victory. The Terps showed their frustration for the first 30 minutes of the game, but clamped down, and committed only one turnover (and two lane violations) through the last ten minutes of the game to seal an 85-78 win.
Ohio State is trending in the opposite direction. They started off conference play dropping the first four games in a row, including a 23-point loss to Wisconsin. On Saturday, the Buckeyes struggled on the road against Iowa, getting outscored 40-29 in the first half and were unable to survive the deficit.
What to watch for Maryland
Damonte Dodd was the only Maryland starter who struggled badly against Minnesota. He notched only 18 minutes due to foul trouble and committed two turnovers, as well as, two uncharacteristic lane violations which forced Coach Mark Turgeon to give Dodd the quick hook.
Dodd has come out of his shell offensively, averaging a career high six points; which does not sound like a lot, but adding him as an offensive option makes Maryland a real threat against the nation's best. They need him to rebound (pun intended) against OSU's 7-foot center Trevor Thompson.
What to watch for Ohio State
Jae'Sean Tate has had an interesting season. The Buckeyes leading scorer has scored more points this season than he had a year before, but he has totally abandoned his three-point shot. Last season, he shot a modest 35 percent from beyond the arc, this year he at a putrid 19.2 percent. Tate has attacked the paint more and is making more than half of his shots from the floor (54.8 percent). Meanwhile, if Maryland needs to foul late in the game, fouling OSU's best scorer is the way to go. His free throw percentage is eerily identical to his field goal percentage, especially since he is a 6'4″ forward.
