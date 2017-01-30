If this album becomes Migos' most successful — as it most likely will — it won't be because the group made changes for their new audience. Culture might sound a little more polished than previous DatPiff mixtape releases, but the music is just as unwieldy, fun and hilariously raunchy as before. Offset, Takeoff and Quavo might have the best chemistry in rap, and it shows — every song on the album is filled to the brim with brilliantly idiotic punchlines, remarkably punctual ad-libs and catchy triplet flows. You'll probably have half the verses on the album memorized in a month without even realizing it.