3. Humans, not countries.

On a related note, realize that the rhetoric of "America first" is directly out of the populist toolbox. The painting of "us versus them" — perhaps more appropriately stylized as "U.S. versus them" — is a calculated political gambit designed to divert attention from the human cost of his agenda. Think critically about policies from a human perspective. Stand with marginalized people groups and be an ally — populism only works with an "in-group" and an "out-group." Recall concentration camp survivor Martin Niemöller: "First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Socialist." The inclusivity of the in-group has never been more important.