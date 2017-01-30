Three Stripes could have been the album that reestablished Bell Biv Devoe's relevancy, but unfortunately the group could not prevent the same habits that allowed their popularity to wane years ago. Moments of creative, somewhat brilliant sampling are overshadowed by the unoriginal and uncharismatic beats. Even with the support of this week's docu-series, Three Stripes does little to help Bell Biv Devoe make their mark on today's music scene.