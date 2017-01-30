It certainly feels like technology is growing faster than we can handle. Social media networks such as Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat have, in a decade, conquered human communication. Many Americans control their finances, communications and leisure on one device. A pair of free-thinking innovators working in Silicon Valley promise that, soon, everyone will be able to upload their consciousness to the internet. The singularity — when technological growth will update itself so fast that human beings will need to transform into cyborgs just to keep up — must be right around the corner.