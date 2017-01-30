Maryland politicians have taken to social media to express their concerns and frustration over President Trump's latest executive order on immigration.
The order, which was signed Friday, indefinitely bans Syrian refugees from entering the United States, suspends all refugee admissions for 120 days and blocks citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days.
Federal judges from New York, Massachusetts, Virginia and Washington have passed rulings in retaliation, which prohibit the government from removing refugees and others with valid visas. It is currently unclear if and how airport officials nationwide are complying with Trump's order or the state rulings.
U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) expressed his concern regarding Trump's order in a series of tweets on Saturday and Sunday:
President Trump’s xenophobic executive order is an affront to our nation’s values.
— Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) January 28, 2017
It’s a sad day for our country when our Commander-in-Chief is acting more like Vladimir Putin than an American president. — Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) January 29, 2017
Republican leaders must speak up & defend our nation’s values. Patriotism knows no party — we all must denounce this threat to freedom.
— Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) January 29, 2017
Van Hollen was not alone in his Twitter sentiments. A slew of Maryland politicians, including Sen. Ben Cardin and Reps. Elijah Cummings, Jamie Raskin and Steny Hoyer, among others, took to Twitter over the weekend to express similar dissent to the immigration order:
.@POTUS cruel exec order on refugees undermines US core values and traditions, threatens our national security #shortsighted #dangerous — Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) January 28, 2017
America has always been at its best when we understand that diversity is our promise—not our problem. #MuslimBan
— Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) January 28, 2017
Let’s be clear: Trump’s “extreme vetting” is nothing more than extreme xenophobia. We the People reject callous refusal of refugees. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) January 28, 2017
Today’s executive order putting in place new vetting measures is shameful & flies in the face of America’s values https://t.co/D0nxrTZIbN
— Steny Hoyer (@WhipHoyer) January 27, 2017
We must resist @realDonaldTrump slamming doors on refugees, innocent people, and men and women who have made sacrifices for our country. — Anthony G. Brown (@AnthonyBrownMD4) January 29, 2017
Our president has no respect for our values or the rule of law. The policies he enacted are an assault on our core principles as Americans.
— Peter Franchot (@peterfranchot) January 29, 2017
I condemn the President’s executive orders and commit to use my authority to fight discrimination and hate. — Brian Frosh (@BrianFrosh) January 29, 2017
Leaders worldwide have also expressed opposition to Trump's executive order. Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, whose country took in more than 160,000 migrants last year posted to Twitter saying:
L’Italia è ancorata ai propri valori. Società aperta, identità plurale, nessuna discriminazione. Sono i pilastri dell’Europa
— Paolo Gentiloni (@PaoloGentiloni) January 29, 2017
Which translates to: "Italy is anchored in its values. Open society, pluralism, no discrimination. They are the pillars of Europe"
