"Under one of the tweets, someone had written, 'To the person who wrote this, when you get fired let me know and I'll get you another job,' which gave me the idea to create my own network," Golbeck said. "I feel like given all the things the Trump administration is already doing — such as blocking government scientists from talking about science and to the public — that the science community needs to do something and this is a way we can take a little step to organize if potentially something bad is to come."