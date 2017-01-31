For freshman Maryland gymnast Morgan Bixler, Sunday's meet at Iowa was her first opportunity to show coaches what she's capable of in competition.
In her debut, she posted a 9.700 on vault — the team's third highest in that event — in the Terps' 195.975-193.800 loss to the Hawkeyes.
"It was super exciting to finally get out there," Bixler said. "It was a little nerve-wracking, but that comes with any meet."
Though Bixler visited several schools, she knew she wanted to be a Terp after her initial visit to College Park.
"It really meant a lot to me," Bixler said. "I felt a sense of accomplishment and pride."
Coach Brett Nelligan was especially proud of Bixler because she has been battling ankle pain since high school that Maryland doctors diagnosed as a fracture. Nelligan iterated she would probably need offseason surgery.
For now, though, Bixler was locked in on Sunday's meet. She took deep breaths and told herself the meet was just like practice. That way, she could tune out the crowd.
Nelligan and Bixler admitted her landing could have been better, but the coach said Bixler performed a "beautiful vault." If Bixler stays healthy throughout the week, Nelligan said she'll be in the vault lineup again this Sunday against Michigan.
"As long as the ankle is cooperating," Nelligan said, "she's going to get better and better each week."
Bixler has enjoyed the transition from high school and club gymnastics, which center more on the individual, to the college game, which is more team oriented. Her roommate, sophomore Megan McClelland, has helped ease her transition. Whenever Bixler is struggling in the gym or in school, she knows where to turn.
She also did not attend high school with any of her club teammates, so surrounding herself with her teammates has been a welcome change.
"My best friends are on the team," Bixler said. "I wouldn't want to be on any other team."
The Terps have called themselves a tribe all season, which was especially comforting to Bixler given that her debut came in a conference road meet. She now has the experience of competing in an unfamiliar environment.
As for the team, Bixler insisted its mentality has remained the same regardless of the early-season results.
"It hasn't affected our attitude," Bixler said. "We just go into the gym working harder, ready for next week."
