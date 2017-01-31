As the Terps chipped into the Golden Gophers' lead, Jackson sunk two more 3-pointers before tying the game at 56 with a layup. Then, with two minutes and 11 seconds remaining, Minnesota forward Jordan Murphy sprinted to Jackson as the 6-foot-7, 225-pound swingman retrieved a pass on the three-point line. With Murphy off-balance, Jackson drove to the basket and finished an and-one layup before converting the free throw to give his squad a 76-74 lead.