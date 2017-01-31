This year is shaping up to be one of diverse blockbusters as top directors from every genre are bringing their A-games to the big screen. Fan-favorite franchises seem to be making major returns through reinventive portrayals that could redefine the way certain characters or storylines are perceived in the future. Here are five of the most anticipated movies coming to theaters this year:
1. Dunkirk (July 21, 2017)
Director Christopher Nolan's most recent offering is based off of Operation Dynamo, which took place in 1940 during World War II. The operation began during an effort to evacuate allied troops from Britain, France, Belgium and Canada off the harbor of Dunkirk and away from Axis forces. The first trailer for the film is emotional and breathtaking, showcasing Nolan's ability to pull off beautiful shots amidst destruction and chaos. The film will star Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh and Harry Styles in his debut film role.
2. Alien: Covenant (May 19, 2017)
The follow-up to director Ridley Scott's Prometheus (2012) sees him returning to the Alien franchise in terrifying fashion. The first trailer for the film follows the crew of the colony ship Covenant, accompanied by what looks to be a fully-repaired David, landing on a lushly green planet that harbors more than meets the eye. The ending of the trailer gives us a quick glimpse at the dreaded Xenomorph, signifying the return of the iconic enemy. The film will star Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride and Demián Bichir.
3. Logan (March 3, 2017)
Hugh Jackman's return to the legendary mutant Wolverine comes with a marked shift: an R rating and a dark vibe. However, this may be what the newest X-Men film needs, especially with the critical failure that was X-Men: Apocalypse, earning a 48 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The events of the film are set in a dark future, following an older Logan who is taking care of an ill-stricken Professor X. The trailer shows they are accompanied by a young mutant with similar powers to that of Logan, but her arrival brings trouble as a shady organization appears to be interested in capturing her and hurting the older mutants. The film stars Boyd Holbrook, Patrick Stewart, Dafne Keen and Hugh Jackman in his last outing as Logan.
4. Star Wars – Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (December 15, 2017)
The recent title reveal of the eighth film in the Skywalker saga has riled up fans as they await the release of a teaser. Will Luke teach Rey the ways of the force? Will Kylo Ren be defeated by Rey in another lightsaber duel? Will Tom Hardy really have a cameo as a Stormtrooper? There are hundreds of questions and hopefully a teaser will grace us with some answers, if not more questions. The film will star Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o and the late Carrie Fisher.
5. Kong: Skull Island (March 10, 2017)
Everyone knows the classic story about a group of explorers setting off into a mysterious island and finding the largest gorilla known to man, King Kong. However, after multiple iterations, including a successful 2005 offering from Peter Jackson, can Kong: Skull Island manage to hold its own? The spectacular action sequences within the trailers seem to suggest so. Gigantic creatures envelop a group of soldiers, Kong flings helicopters like toys; these are some of the visual aspects that may enable this reiteration to shine. The film will star Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Corey Hawkins, John C. Reilly and John Goodman.
Comments