Hugh Jackman's return to the legendary mutant Wolverine comes with a marked shift: an R rating and a dark vibe. However, this may be what the newest X-Men film needs, especially with the critical failure that was X-Men: Apocalypse, earning a 48 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The events of the film are set in a dark future, following an older Logan who is taking care of an ill-stricken Professor X. The trailer shows they are accompanied by a young mutant with similar powers to that of Logan, but her arrival brings trouble as a shady organization appears to be interested in capturing her and hurting the older mutants. The film stars Boyd Holbrook, Patrick Stewart, Dafne Keen and Hugh Jackman in his last outing as Logan.