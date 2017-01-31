Police identified a person armed with a black handgun near the intersection of Knox Road and Princeton Avenue on Monday night, according to a UMD Alert sent at 11:28 p.m.
The suspect is a white male in his 20s with black hair wearing a hoodie, according to the alert. He was driving a gray or sand-color Honda 4D with a partial tag reading 4AE.
Police warned everyone to stay away from the area and follow all public safety orders. An all-clear for this incident was issued at 11:51 p.m., where police reported the had suspect left the area.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
