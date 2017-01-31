Instead, two months later, university President Wallace Loh responded with an email that was both inadequate and dismissive. The email starts, "We begin this new semester as a rift grows in our nation. An 'us-vs.-them' mind set prevails. We talk more about our differences than about our common ground." Already Loh has mischaracterized the situation. The most pressing issue in our nation, and on our campus, is not that we talk too much about our differences; it is that some people are under attack for theirs. ProtectUMD is not looking for "common ground," they are looking for safety. In addition, Loh continually put the word "demand" in quotation marks, undermining the legitimacy of these concerns. This was insulting, and it is action like this that makes his request for "debate with respect" so hypocritical.