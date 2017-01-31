The Women's March came from a place of good intentions, but it represents the amount of work women still have to do to put up a unified front. The march itself has been a controversial topic since its conception. One of the issues that circulated the event was its lack of emphasis on inclusivity. Protesting for women without protesting for black or other minority women isn't going to cut it anymore. Talk of systemic racism and institutionalized violence have permeated the airwaves for years leading up to the election. If white women stand up and march only once a candidate makes disparaging comments that affect ALL women, they're leaving their minority sisters in the dust. This has been dubbed "lazy activism" and it aligns with the Western fallacy that it is only appropriate to act on a cause that affects one directly. This is not a path to progress.