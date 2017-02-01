This trend, as stated before, is far from new. For many Grateful Dead fans, much of the appeal in attending their concerts was showing up wasted along with the band. Though drugs aren't necessary for a sense of community to emerge, if drugs are both openly used by artists and a prevalent theme in their music, it's not necessarily disrespectful to their supporters unless it truly ruins their performance. At their peak, Grateful Dead were able to draw crowds bigger than presidential inaugurations, defying any preconceived notions that performing under the influence means putting on a poor performance.