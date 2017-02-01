The Maryland football team, which entered National Signing Day with three running back commits for 2017, added an unexpected pledge from four-star running back Cordarrian Richardson on Wednesday via a video on Bleacher Report's Twitter account.
No. 8 RB Cordarrian Richardson commits from outer space 🌌 #BRCommitmentWeek pic.twitter.com/A2LOMoTVv4
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 1, 2017
Richardson, the 10th-ranked running back in the country and eighth-best player in Tennessee according to 247sports, originally committed to Clemson in March. He reopened his commitment in December and took official visits to Central Florida, Ole Miss and Rutgers in January, but the Memphis native spurned those schools for Maryland.
The 5-foot-11, 220-pound Trezevant High School product joins what will be a loaded backfield in College Park next season. The Terps return 1,000-yard rusher Ty Johnson and scatback Lorenzo Harrison, who was on pace to break the program's freshman rushing record before he was suspended for the final four games of the season.
Maryland also welcomes DeMatha Catholic High School's Anthony McFarland — the nation's third-best running back who committed Friday — and three-star running backs Tayon Fleet-Davis (Potomac) and Javon Leake.
