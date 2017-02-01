But in a region that houses a large portion of the world's Muslims, we are seeing some of the worst and most terrifying scenes of violence. If Islam means peace, and the majority of the citizens in these countries are Muslim, then why are we seeing too much of the opposite? This is where the distinction between political and religious movements becomes crucial. What is happening in the Middle East is merely an anticipated and hardly surprising response following years of an oppressive military presence in the region. In 2014, CBS News reported "at least 12 of the top leaders of ISIS" had been prisoners of Camp Bucca, known as one of the "toughest" American military prisons. This suggests the U.S. has created — through the brutal and reckless governance that occupation demands — the very enemy it seeks to destroy. Those who had once been ordinary Arab men, quite indifferent about America, had suddenly become men who vehemently sought its destruction. Through torture and other illegitimate practices of occupation, the U.S. had instilled in many previously innocent men a relentless desire to seek vengeance against their perpetrators. In this way, the terrorist threat was created and multiplied.