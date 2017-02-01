But in the final moments, Trimble delivered like he's done so many times over his three-year career. Maryland led by one with about two minutes to play when Trimble nailed his first 3-pointer in six attempts. Two possessions later, he converted a difficult floater. Down four with 32 seconds left, the Buckeyes were forced to foul, and Trimble iced the contest with two free throws as the Terps (20-2, 8-1 Big Ten) won their ninth game by six points or less.