Dodd toppled over Trimble and fell onto his back late in the game and was slow to get up, jogging gingerly to the bench once he did. He later returned, but the initial scare underscored his importance to the frontcourt. Maryland's four big men not named Justin Jackson combined for 12 points and 10 of the team's 33 rebounds. Dodd led that group with five and five, but those individual and positional totals must change because the Terps should face top post players from upcoming foes Purdue, Northwestern and Wisconsin.