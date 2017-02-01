The Maryland men's basketball team should apologize to Thad Matta.
The Ohio State coach spent multiple timeouts during the clash Tuesday night screaming at his players for their shortcomings. His eyebrows furrowed, head swiveled, fingers pointed, hands clapped and face turned deep shades of red.
Those pesky, versatile, never-lose-on-the-road Terps pushed the longtime Buckeyes coach to such levels of frustration his gum even fell out of his mouth during one of the tirades.
On second thought, the Terps should probably apologize to Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan, too. They used similar tactics to leave those venues with wins, propelling them to become one of two Division I teams in the country that have yet to lose away from their home court.
In Columbus, Ohio, forward Justin Jackson tormented the Buckeyes. Sure, he missed a 3-pointer for the first time in a week, but he finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds, good for a second consecutive double-double.
Guards Anthony Cowan and Melo Trimble did damage as well. The freshman led the team with 34 minutes, while the junior star overcame a slow game to pile on seven points in the final two minutes.
But maybe it was the Terps' lapses in the 77-71 win that infuriated Matta the most.
After limiting their mistakes to seven turnovers a game ago, the Terps committed six in the first 10 minutes. Ohio State translated that to only six points. With Maryland's big men fumbling the ball in the paint and struggling to contribute anything positive, Ohio State couldn't build much of a lead. So, Matta yelled and pleaded for his team, which Turgeon believes is one of the Big Ten's most talented, to solve the woes.
They couldn't.
The Terps now return to College Park as winners of seven straight, leaving Matta and the Buckeyes behind with no apology for their unexpected charge through the conference.
Guard Melo Trimble: B
For much of the evening, the ESPN announcers discussed whether Maryland should be concerned about the junior's production. Midway through the second half, he had two points on 1-for-7 shooting and he totaled five turnovers. But Trimble quelled the potential worry with a five-point stretch in the waning minutes, knocking down a 3-pointer before driving for a layup to fend off the Buckeyes' late push. Trimble has displayed his maturity this season by trusting and deferring to open teammates, and Tuesday night was no exception
Forward Justin Jackson: A
Maryland likely wouldn't tout their undefeated road record if it weren't for the rookie's explosive past two outings when he's combined for 50 points, including 9-for-12 from three, and 22 rebounds. His quick twitch from deep helped keep the Buckeyes off balance, while his 7-foot-3 wingspan gave him advantage in the paint for five offensive boards. His hot streak will eventually subside, but his dominance has salvaged lackluster performances from the rest of the frontcourt.
Guard Anthony Cowan: B
Two tough performances in the past week left Cowan showing signs of disappointment over the weekend, but he returned to form in Columbus, Ohio. He finished with 11 points and five assists while appearing more comfortable to use his speed through traffic down low. His 0-for-4 performance from beyond the arc, however, proves he shouldn't be the Terp settling for so many long looks.
Forward Damonte Dodd: C
Dodd toppled over Trimble and fell onto his back late in the game and was slow to get up, jogging gingerly to the bench once he did. He later returned, but the initial scare underscored his importance to the frontcourt. Maryland's four big men not named Justin Jackson combined for 12 points and 10 of the team's 33 rebounds. Dodd led that group with five and five, but those individual and positional totals must change because the Terps should face top post players from upcoming foes Purdue, Northwestern and Wisconsin.
Guard Jared Nickens: B
After an awful nonconference slate, Nickens has become a confident, reliable shooter off the bench. He knocked down his two 3-pointers Tuesday, drawing a foul and completing the four-point play on the first. Through nine Big Ten games, he's 12-for-17 from deep. If he can continue to shoot with consistency and play the improved defense Turgeon has commended in recent weeks, Nickens will play a valuable role in the Terps' push for the Big Ten title.
Comments