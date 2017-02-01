With one year of schooling at this university left, Mohammadi said she fears the new executive order will endanger her education. "I was thinking about doing a study abroad, and I filled out the application, but now I can't leave the country," she said. "… There is no guarantee that if [immigrants] leave the country we can come back in." Mohammadi is not the only university student affected by the order. Sudanese doctoral student Abubakr Suliman Eltayeb Mohamed Hamid is temporally barred from returning to the U.S. after taking a trip to Sudan over winter break. Trump's travel ban affects about 350 people in the campus community, and there are three other students who are possibly in a similar predicament as Hamid, university President Wallace Loh said in a statement to the campus community on Tuesday. In wake of the order — which also prevents refugee admission for 120 days and Syrian refugees indefinitely — Loh said this university will not release information regarding students' immigration status unless it's required by law. This university will also not turn students over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement unless there is a court order. "To those affected by recent executive orders, we pledge full support," Loh tweeted Tuesday. "This University is your University. You belong here. We stand with you."