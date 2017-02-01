Maryland women's basketball guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough pumped her fist four times in the corner. Center Brionna Jones yelled and clapped her hands together. Guard Destiny Slocum held up three fingers on both hands. All of them showed far more emotion than forward Brianna Fraser, even though the sophomore was in the midst of a breakout game and just finished a layup through contact in the fourth quarter of the Terps' 100-81 win over Iowa on Sunday.