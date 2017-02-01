Maryland women's basketball guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough pumped her fist four times in the corner. Center Brionna Jones yelled and clapped her hands together. Guard Destiny Slocum held up three fingers on both hands. All of them showed far more emotion than forward Brianna Fraser, even though the sophomore was in the midst of a breakout game and just finished a layup through contact in the fourth quarter of the Terps' 100-81 win over Iowa on Sunday.
Fraser didn't so much as smile, continuing to chomp on her gum as she waddled backward for a couple of steps before giving Jones an emphatic high-five without even looking at her. Instead, she glanced around the arena.
Though Fraser made the bucket seem like just another routine play, it moved her past her previous career high of 14 points. She converted the foul shot moments later and finished with 17 points. After the game, the Brooklyn, New York, native's description of her performance was about as subdued as her earlier celebration — if you could even call it that.
"I listened to my coach," Fraser said. "She told me to drive the ball, so that's what I did. I drove the ball and got to the free throw line."
Fraser shot 5-for-6 from the field against the Hawkeyes and made seven of her eight free throws, scoring a career high despite playing 15 minutes — barely over her average of 13.3 minutes and far less than her career-best 27 minutes.
Coach Brenda Frese said Fraser's breakout performance was another important step for the team's bench, which the veteran coach has emphasized needs to improve.
"We have to continue to expand that depth," Frese said, "and [Fraser's] been able to really back up a lot of great practices [in games]."
Fellow reserve player Kiah Gillespie has also come on strong as of late, averaging 17 minutes and more than eight points per game in the past three contests entering Sunday. Against Iowa, though, Fraser took over.
She started her breakout performance by receiving a pass near the baseline in the first quarter, using a ball fake to create space and blow by her defender. The 6-foot-3 forward converted at the rim just as the defense closed back in and fouled her.
She finished that 3-point play as well, draining the first of her eight free throw attempts.
"You see why Brianna's so talented," Frese said. "What's really incredible to watch is the work she's put in behind the scenes."
Fraser made her first five shots as Maryland blew the game open.
Unassuming as ever, though, she hardly even mentioned herself when discussing her game. Fraser was just doing what the coaches told her to, she said, and the rest of the team deserved credit.
"My teammates were finding me a lot in the post," Fraser said.
