To politicians, perhaps one's outcome, one's status, one's tangible results in life are important in defining who we are. But to Iblis, the consequence of his banishment from heaven was immaterial. The decision that defined him centered upon his choice between true faith and status — reason and unquestioning obedience. It is easy to point to Yates and call her a traitor, just as it was easy to brand Satan as the epitome of evil for challenging a higher power. It is easy because it prevents us from confronting the fact that life is complex and nuanced. It makes it simple for us to dehumanize by using words like "good" and "evil," and it prevents us from having to think multidimensionaly about many things, including the devil. But it takes someone defiant to understand what to do when faced with a situation where there seems to be no way out. Yates chose faith in justice over status — reason over obedience. She understood that for her devotion to the Justice Department to hold true, she must do as Iblis did and sacrifice herself when there was nothing else she could give. Perhaps she was spurred by that same feeling we all sometimes feel, that gives us the power to fight for the things we believe in. Perhaps this feeling is nothing more than the beating of your heart, and the only person who truly needs to understand the secrets that drive your actions is you.