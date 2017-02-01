The production company in charge of adapting the film into a Broadway musical recently announced the hiring of Paul Rudnick and Elton Johnto help bring the iconic comedy-drama to the stage. In anticipation of what could very well be one of the most groundbreaking ideas since florals for spring, I composed a list of possible song titles to be put in the musical, along with descriptions of which characters would be involved and specifics in regards to tone and genre. Some titles are direct quotes from the film while others are just an attempt to summarize the vibe of the plot at a particular moment. If this wasn't already clear, there are many spoilers involved, in case you've managed to avoid this movie for the past 10 years.