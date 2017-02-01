There will always be the crowd that wants politics to stay out of entertainment, celebrities to keep quiet on political issues and athletes to ignore the political environment and just play. Many late night hosts have followed that model, inviting guests from both sides to come on the show and often participate in an interview that is more comedic and promotional than informative. But The Colbert Report, Colbert's 30-minute show before he took over CBS's The Late Show, achieved incredible fame for its highly-partisan message. We have seen this partisan media product work elsewhere, so why not in late night?