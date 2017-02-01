For one thing, despite the president citing 9/11 during his introduction of the plan, the list of banned countries doesn't include Saudi Arabia, home to 15 of the 19 9/11 hijackers. Nor does it include Lebanon, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, which were home to the remaining four terrorists. Conveniently, Saudi Arabia is a major sponsor of the petrodollar, through which U.S. currency maintains trade dominance, so it's not hard to imagine why they get a pass. As for the other Middle Eastern countries excluded from the list, maybe President Trump's conflicts of interest can provide room for reflection. However, let's put aside the issue of our president's integrity and instead focus on one country on the list where Americans actually have an outstanding debt to asylum seekers.