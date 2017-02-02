Despite losing its past four meets, the Maryland gymnastics team boasts a freshman who most of the squad feels is a capable leader.
Alecia Farina has been at the top of the Maryland leaderboard for the Terps' last three meets. She has competed on vault, bars and floor, and she's practiced on all four events — a feat that drew praise from senior Emily Brauckmuller.
Farina has led vocally and by example. Her teammates call her a perfectionist, which in turn, has inspired them to hone their skills.
Since the Terps' meet against West Virginia on Jan. 8, Farina has recorded a score of at least 9.800 in each of Maryland's competitions.
"If I'm doing a skill and I don't do it perfectly, I get very frustrated," Farina said. "I turn it into positive frustration, not getting frustrated and walking away."
Farina's teammates were impressed with her ability to gauge a situation and decide whether to step up or to defer to her upperclassmen teammates.
Senior Sarah Faller said when the Terps need reassurance before meets, Farina provides it, sometimes even with just her presence.
"If she knows the energy is down, she'll just even make eye contact with me," Faller said, "and I'm like, 'OK, we're good. Let's do this.'"
All year, Maryland has emphasized the significance of energy. No matter the outcome of a meet, the Terps have tried to raise their drive. Farina said she isn't afraid to get in the face of her teammates and encourage them when their spirit is lacking.
Nonetheless, Brauckmuller and coach Brett Nelligan believe Farina toes the line of leadership and respect toward her upperclassmen well.
In spite of her freshman standing, Farina is willing to give her input when a teammate needs help with a particular skill. The Broadview Heights, Ohio, native said she sets the bar high for not only herself, but her teammates as well.
"I think she's going to be a rock star the rest of her career in college," Faller said.
"We've finally let ourselves come out of our shells," Farina added, in an unintentional ode to Testudo.
