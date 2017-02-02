An exclusive Diamondback report discovered the adorable literature lover then joined a community book club, and has been ascending ever since. At first, several members were suspicious, and kept the bespectacled canine's activity on a short leash. However, the rest of the club soon grew fond of the pooch, noting he was always willing to retrieve refreshments, with some even venturing so far as to call him a "good boy." One anonymous reader heralded the bulldog's contributions to the club, gushing, "These meetings used to be bone-dry, but now that he's in charge, the club has really shed its old image."