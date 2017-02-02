Can He Do That? is a brand-new podcast from The Washington Post asking that very question. Digital editor Allison Michaels hosts the weekly show, which features a different Post reporter and issue every week. And where Trumpcast is snarky and cynical, "Can He Do That?" is as analytical and serious as the name and prestige of the organization would suggest. The first episode — released after Trump's inauguration — focused on his Twitter use. And while it was an intriguing listen, it did lack good impersonations of the man himself.