Your long-winded post on Facebook about how much you hate Trump is unlikely to change people's minds — and there's a science to it. When presented with opinions that don't align with their own, people inherently feel uncomfortable. Naturally, this "confirmation bias" is our preference for explanations that already confirm our own beliefs. "Not only are we biased to favor perceptions that are in line with our beliefs, but we are also very likely to organize our world in order to only experience things that conform to our own ideas. This makes it less likely to be confronted with alternative opinions," besides "us" Los Angeles-based psychoanalyst Robin S. Cohen explained to the Huffington Post in March 2016. So rather than making a conversation one-sided, set the discourse so that both sides are educating the other on their beliefs to create a more manageable and respectful conversation.