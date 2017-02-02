We also recognize each case comes with its own complexities, and support victims who wish to seek counsel without imposing severe punishment on a perpetrator they might know. Regardless, the onus for deciding a punishment should be on seasoned professionals like Student Conduct Director Andrea Goodwin, to avoid the "inconsistencies" produced by a committee of students, staff and faculty, such as the one in place between May and October 2015. Additional input from community members who are not familiar with handling such sensitive cases could lead to a laxer punishment, like a suspension — which typically means a rehabilitation measure or educational assignment before reapplying to the university — and takes a slap-on-the-wrist approach that undermines the severity of rape or sexual assault.