Three-star wide receiver Tahj Capehart, who verbally committed to Virginia Tech, flipped his commitment to the Maryland football team via Twitter on Wednesday. Capehart has signed his letter of intent to play in College Park, according to 247sports.com.
Boss Move. #Shell17 #DMV 🐢🐢 pic.twitter.com/4iWOkc5Akn
— TCSZN ➰ (@Tahj__) February 1, 2017
Capehart is the No. 48 receiver in the nation and the No. 15 player in Virginia. The Virginia Beach, Virginia native committed to Virginia Tech on Aug. 6, but he flipped his commitment on National Signing Day. He was primarily recruited by Chris Beatty and took an official visit to College Park on Jan. 27.
The 5-foot-10, 178-pound receiver will join high school teammates Breyon and Brandon Gaddy on the Terps. He will also play alongside fellow Virginia tight end Andrew Park.
Capehart's addition provides depth at an important position to offensive coordinator Walt Bell's up-tempo offense.
