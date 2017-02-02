When Donald Trump won the presidency in November, many disappointed voters were unsure how to respond. For local musician and University of Maryland alumnus Asher Meerovich, the answer was simple: use art to unify people and support the causes he believes in.
A few days after the election, Meerovich and friends assembled Art Takes Action, a group composed of students, artists and musicians in the Washington area.
"We wanted to take what we were already doing — that is, booking shows, hosting shows, going to shows, working in the arts — and apply it to helping those around us in more concrete, immediate ways," Meerovich said.
After one month of meeting and planning, the group unveiled the Freedom Fair, an all-ages multimedia event that will benefit the American Civil Liberties Union. It will take place at the Black Cat's main stage in Washington on Friday night.
Featuring a diverse bill representing punk, electronica, hip-hop and spoken word, the Freedom Fair aims to showcase local and national talent while raising awareness for civil rights and several non-profits. Providence punks Downtown Boys, known for their radical politics and frenzied live shows, will headline the event. The group's songs are electrifying punk anthems, blending blaring saxophone and guitar with singer Victoria Ruiz's impassioned shouts.
Support comes from a trio of local acts: Discord indebted post-punks Two Inch Astronaut, shimmering art-rockers Loi Loi and acclaimed spoken-word artist Kosi round out the bill. The event also features speakers and panels from several nonprofits and groups, including the ACLU of D.C., LGBTQ advocacy group The Trevor Project, and local hip-hop academy, Words, Beats & Life. Volunteers affiliated with Art Takes Action will set up informational booths on several civil rights issues, ranging from getting involved in local government to press freedom.
For Meerovich, assembling the lineup was a product of both luck and deliberation. Downtown Boys were originally slated to play a D.I.Y. show the same weekend, but the band agreed to switch venues when approached about the fair.
"[It] made the most sense to have them headline this event instead," Meerovich said. "Their music and their background make them the perfect choice for this show. The timing couldn't have been better … We believe that the contents of an artist's work reflect their personal values and ideas, and we found these artists to be fitting and representative of different parts of the communities we hope to serve."
Marcus Moody, another university alumnus and the director of marketing at Words, Beats & Life, believes getting involved with the Freedom Fair is the organization's way of uniting Washingtonians.
"Our involvement is more so to keep ourselves in our community," Moody said. "To show that we are a united organization in D.C. featuring all of these people … It's a very diverse place. We are a hip hop organization that D.C. has welcomed, even though it's more geared toward punk music and go-go music.
"We really just want to show people that we stand together when it comes to the arts and maintaining diversity in the nation's capital," he said. "And we stand together in teaching students and adults that arts and creation are powerful ways to unite people."
For Art Takes Action, the Freedom Fair is just the first step. The group has high expectations, but their main goal is that Friday's attendees will feel inspired to become more active in their communities — artistic, legislative or otherwise. As for Meerovich, he remains optimistic about what they can achieve.
"If there's anything I've taken away from the events of the past months, it's that we can accomplish the most by working together," he said.
The Black Cat can be accessed from the Green Line of the Metro. Tickets cost $15 and are available online at www.blackcatdc.com and at the Black Cat box office. Doors open at 8 p.m. and set times are to be announced.
