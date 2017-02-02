University of Maryland Police responded to reports of assault, burglary and malicious destruction of property, among other incidents this past week, according to police reports.
Malicious destruction of property
Police responded to Mowatt Lane Garage on Saturday at 5:09 a.m., when witnesses told police they saw a man throwing a cell phone at a parked car multiple times, police spokeswoman Sgt. Rosanne Hoaas said.
The Security Operations Center was able to locate the man, who was arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property totaling less than $1,000, Hoaas said. The man, 21-year-old Ryan Bollinger from Montclair, New Jersey, was intoxicated. This case is closed.
On Jan. 25 at 2:40 p.m., police received a report for malicious destruction of property that took place the previous day between 4:30 p.m. and 9:41 p.m. in parking lot 2G, Hoaas said.
The victim, who has no affiliation with this university, reported her car had been keyed. A camera review was submitted, and this case is active, Hoaas said.
Burglary
Police responded to Denton Hall on Saturday at 4:40 a.m. for a burglary, Hoaas said. The residents of the room reported that at about 4:30 a.m., they woke up to find one of their neighbors in their room. The door was unlocked at the time of the incident.
The residents told the neighbor to leave, which he did, Hoaas said. Nothing was stolen. This case is open and active.
Assault
On Friday at 5:38 p.m., police met with a female student about an assault that took place at Stamp Student Union, Hoaas said. The woman reported that while walking toward the food court at 2:28 p.m. that day, a man pushed her as he walked by.
Police submitted a camera review for the incident, Hoaas said. This case is open and active.
