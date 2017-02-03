When the Maryland gymnastics team hosts No. 7 Michigan on Sunday, it will do so with much more than a meaningful conference game at stake.
The Sunday matinee will honor alumna Jessie Black, who graduated in 2014 and was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis in high school, to raise awareness and money to combat the disease. Black didn't compete her freshman year, but earned the Positive Mental Attitude Award, according to the team's website.
Coach Brett Nelligan said Black and her family told him about her cystic fibrosis when she arrived as a freshman in 2010, but Black was adamant she didn't want special treatment. The coach searched the disease online because he didn't know about it.
"I read about two sentences," Nelligan said, "because I knew if I kept reading I would treat her differently."
Each fall, the Terps have a six-week preseason strength and conditioning program. Black never asked for an extended break, so Nelligan treated her like the rest of the team.
When Nelligan received a call from one of Black's doctors at Johns Hopkins, though, he worried he had pushed her too hard.
"My first instinct was, 'Oh great, did I do something wrong?'" Nelligan said.
Instead, the doctor encouraged Nelligan to continue with the vigorous workouts because Black's lung health had improved.
During her four years at Maryland, Black was treated just as everybody else was. Her senior year, she recorded a career-high 9.875 on bars against North Carolina and West Virginia, respectively.
"All four years, I treated her like everyone else and she loved it," said Nelligan. "And then I made the mistake before senior night … I read about the disease and I remember sitting in my office crying because it's such a hard disease to deal with. People go too young from this disease. I knew I couldn't read that and coach her the way she wanted to be coached."
According to MedlinePlus, "the average life span for people with [cystic fibrosis] who live to adulthood is about 37 years."
Black came to Maryland by way of Rancho Santa Fe, California — about 26 miles north of San Diego. Nelligan applauded her for her bravery to travel across the country, uncertain of the extent to which her cystic fibrosis would affect her ability to compete.
Senior Sarah Faller, who competed alongside Black during her freshman year, struggled to grasp the gravity of her teammate's disease. She knew Black had sinus issues — a result of the excess mucus her condition brings with it — but because of Black's ability, she never realized the extent of her teammate's condition.
"She made it look like what she was doing was a piece of cake," Faller said.
Faller was surprised when she learned the gravity of her friend's cystic fibrosis. JB, as Faller endearingly called her, was a leader in her eyes, and someone who influenced her to step up in the same manner.
"Even on the hard days, if JB can get through this and have CF and all these obstacles, whatever I'm going through is not that bad," Faller said.
Faller and senior Emily Brauckmuller added they were excited to host not only Black, but several other alumni as well.
"She's such a great kid," Nelligan said with an excitement in his eyes that couldn't be dulled. "We all just love her."
Nelligan is optimistic the team can honor Black's legacy.
"I hope that this meet can help raise awareness and raise money," Nelligan said, "and hopefully they can find a cure."
