On this play, Jackson is not the primary scoring option, nor is he the secondary option. We see this play is run to try and allow Cowan, the ball handler in the pick-and-roll, to beat his defender or kick it to Melo at the top of the key. Minnesota did a good job of honoring Trimble's scoring ability, but they allowed Jackson to sit wide open in the corner. This play also shows another facet of Jackson's game: As a 6-foot-7 forward, he can pull up or drive to the hoop. Minnesota center Reggie Lynch rotates over but does not allow Jackson to beat him in the lane, so Jackson pulls up and with his quick release made the most of the space he was given. Splash. So it is clear Minnesota wanted to limit Trimble, and successfully did (he had only four points throughout most of the game). Yet Richard Pitino and the Gophers did not anticipate Trimble's new go-to guy to be nearly as efficient as he was. Now here is the Ohio State game: Do these plays look familiar?