She's up against some impressive predecessors, of course. I can still remember watching Prince performing his heart out as rain poured down during the 2007 Super Bowl. More recently, memories of Bruno Mars killing it on the drums during the 2014 Super Bowl come to mind, or Beyoncé practically ascending to a different plane as she danced her way through the 2013 Super Bowl. Who could forget left shark, or Diana Ross' exit via helicopter? Janet Jackson's boob, for crying out loud! The Super Bowl halftime show is the place for spectacle, and Gaga will have to arrive with guns blazing.