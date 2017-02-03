Trump signed an executive order Jan. 27 suspending the entry of refugees into the United States for 120 days and barring Syrian refugees indefinitely. The order also blocks citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days. "Throughout our history, Jews have been minorities within the many cultures we have lived, and have often been the subject of restrictions on where we could live and study," they wrote. "We know if this order were aimed at Jewish students we would ask you and all our fellow students to stand with us. As such, we unequivocally stand with all students who find that this order will affect themselves or their families."