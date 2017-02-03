Rather than fighting for a more environmentally-friendly Maryland on the backs of ratepayers, Democratic legislators should have instead joined with Hogan on his multitude of proposals on tax incentives, green job training, allocations to the Chesapeake Bay Trust and the creation of a Green Energy Institute at the University of Maryland. The push for a greener Maryland can best be made with consideration to the cost of living here and with initiatives that both sides of the aisle can get behind.