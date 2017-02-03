Everyone begins the game with the option of picking from two standard levels of difficulty: easy or normal. I chose normal, which is the higher of the two, but make no mistake: this mode was anything but normal. Throughout my play-through, I died many times and encountered tricky boss fights, yet I never felt like the game was too difficult or broken in any way. Nevertheless, inventory management and fierce enemies make their return to the series, adding stress to players who may have been spoiled by some of the more forgiving titles in the series like Resident Evil 5 or Resident Evil 6.