To anyone who is familiar with the history of scientific achievement, it's no surprise that innovation is usually met with resistance. It happened with Galileo's theory for heliocentrism, it happened with Darwin's thoughts on evolution, and it continues to happen today. It's perplexing when there is consistent evidence pointing toward the benefits of a particular discovery, yet people still advocate against it. An example of this today is the anti-vaccination movement. With a history of opposition to the use of vaccines dating back all the way to Edward Jenner's revolutionary discovery, this movement is neither new nor shocking. What is shocking is that there is still an entire group of people who refuse to recognize the crucial role vaccines play in preventing the acquisition and spread of infectious diseases.