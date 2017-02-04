Most students weren't in Xfinity Center for the New Year's Day meltdown, when the Maryland men's basketball team couldn't score a point in the final six minutes and blew a 12-point lead to Nebraska.
Lucky for them — well, they probably feel pretty unlucky right now — they filled the stands in full force when coach Mark Turgeon's squad put on an encore performance Saturday afternoon against Purdue.
The Terps had been cruising. Midway through the second half, they had (ironically) a 12-point lead. Guard Kevin Huerter and forward Justin Jackson were sinking shots. Forward Michal Cekovksy's first extended action in league play featured a bevy of defensive swats and 10 points, the last two coming on a thunderous alley-oop dunk.
And that's when the Terps froze. No player in red hit a field goal for the remaining seven minutes and 37 seconds of the 73-72 loss.
Like almost all movie sequels, this collapse was worse than the original.
Maryland battled frontcourt injuries and an unusual schedule with holiday breaks against the Cornhuskers, but it taught the players, especially the freshman trio, about toughness and focus. As the wins racked up after that — five on the road and seven straight — the New Year's Day sting softened.
The pain returned with a stronger pulse Saturday. As the Boilermakers chipped into the Terps' lead, Maryland could only muster trips to the line.
The Terps had a chance to avenge a nonconference slate that was far too soft. To highlight a Big Ten run that's come against weakened competition. To finally beat a top-25 team, showing their potential as a postseason contender.
Instead, they relied on guard Melo Trimble for 11 foul shots to cling to their advantage. It worked, until the star junior missed an off-balance floater with 16 seconds to play Purdue guard Carsen Edwards made two foul shots to put the Boilermakers ahead in the final moments.
When center Isaac Haas caught Maryland's ensuing desperation heave in the final seconds and traveled, thinking time had expired, Maryland had one more chance to ensure the shooting drought would just be a blip en route to another win.
So with 0.5 seconds remaining, the Terps inbounded the ball and Huerter hoisted a 3-pointer. It clanged off the rim, just like Maryland's previous seven field goal attempts.
I bet Haas feels pretty lucky.
Guard Melo Trimble: C
When Trimble shoots 4-for-15, including 0-for-4 from deep, wins aren't likely. Though he finished with a team-high 22 points, most of the production came from the foul line. He looked poised to take control in the final minutes, rattling off nine consecutive foul shots, but his decision to loft an ugly look with the Terps trying to preserve a one-point lead in the last 30 seconds wasn't what the Terps faithful have come to expect from the cool, steady closer.
Forward Damonte Dodd: B+
The senior has been quiet in recent games, but his early play against the Boilermakers' dominant big men, often getting in position to force longer shots, allowed the Terps to open a comfortable lead. He posted five offensive boards and four blocks and appeared poised for another as Purdue guard Carsen Edwards cut to the basket on last possession before forward Justin Jackson fouled him from behind. Dodd's nine points were also a boost.
Forward Michal Cekovsky: A-
Coach Mark Turgeon has been cautious while working Cekovsky into the rotation after he missed the start of Big Ten play with an ankle injury. He played 13 minutes Saturday, and the junior's production soared. His career-high six blocks ignited roars from the crowd and stifled Purdue's inside scoring through stretches. He added 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting, reminiscent of his offensive successes early in the season. This version of Cekovsky will be an asset as more ranked opponents loom.
Guard Anthony Cowan: D+
The freshman often kept the Boilermakers off balance with his speed, careening up the court and through the lane. But only two of his 11 shots fell, none coming after halftime. To add to the struggles, he often failed to draw contact as he managed two trips to the charity stripe. Five rebounds and four assists are a credit to his aggression, but late in the game, Trimble carried the ball up the court instead.
Forward Justin Jackson: B-
When Jackson swished a trey less than a minute into the game, it appeared his two-game burst with a combined 50 points and 22 rebounds might extend to three. But the rookie's offensive flash extinguished as the afternoon wore on. He finished with eight points on 3 of 5 shooting with five rebounds. The Terps could have used some more from perhaps their most indispensible freshman.
