Understanding the history at work in our justice system is critical to seeing why this divestment is necessary. Ava DuVernay's 13th and Michelle Alexander's The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness are two works that highlight the racism embedded in mass incarceration. They argue that in post-slavery America, the prison system has become the institution used to oppress and exploit black bodies and people of color. They highlight how the 13th Amendment banned slavery "except as a punishment for crime." Over the last four decades there has been a 500 percent increase in incarceration, nearly independent of crime rates, with people of color drastically overrepresented. In context, MCE's exploitation is another link in the chain of racial oppression.