The Maryland wrestling team has been in a rut the past two months. The Terps (2-12, 0-7 Big Ten) are amid an eight-match losing streak, culminating in their three-point loss to Indiana on Friday.
Despite another defeat, coach Kerry McCoy was pleased with the way his team finished the match. Down 22-9, 197-pounder David-Brian Whisler and heavyweight Youssif Hemida rattled off consecutive bonus point victories to close the gap to 22-19.
This is nothing new for the Terps. In six of the eight matches they have lost since Dec. 11, the team has mathematically been defeated before the final bout. However, in five of those six losses, and seven of the eight overall, Whisler and/or Hemida have still won their bouts.
"It stinks losing a match, especially when you know you're going to lose the dual before our two matches," Whisler said. "It's about ending on a good note."
The Terps and their upper weights have dealt with facing defeat early on all season, but it isn't going to slow down Whisler (8-6 in duals) or Hemida (9-5). The duo continues to win matches regardless of where the team stands on the scoreboard.
Earlier this season, Whisler attributed success to spending extra time working and training. Hemida said the same has helped him continue to win matches, as he has won eight of his last nine duals.
Hemida has also pinned three of his past six opponents.
"I might not be the most talented wrestler, but I like to think I work pretty hard," Hemida said. "For me, I think it's extra workouts and doing stuff with a purpose for the recent success."
McCoy has been impressed with Whisler and Hemida's performances all season, an attitude he maintained after the Indiana loss. He talked about the improvement and work ethic of the pair and said there's room to keep improving.
"That amount of talent and work that those guys have is really what is propelling them," McCoysc said. "We want them to continue to grow."
McCoy echoed this with regards to the rest of the team. He said the Indiana loss was disappointing because the Terps started well, and Whisler and Hemida were in a position to win. But the rest of the squad couldn't get it done in close matches.
However, McCoy said his team cutting the deficit was encouraging. Part of that hinges on Whisler and Hemida finishing the matches strong.
"We're going out there and just wrestling," Whisler said. "These matches still matter at the end of the year with Big Ten seeding and stuff. Between ending on a good note, and just wrestling, that's it."
Comments