However, we must take every indication of suicide seriously. Naika posted a vague goodbye on her Facebook page before filming the video, and it's common for other troubled teenagers to do the same. We must stay vigilant and wary. If someone you know may be in immediate danger, call the police. Tell someone who can help. Delegate. Act. We know now that this is still a very imminent problem growing in more directions than we're keeping up with. The first step is to learn from these deaths. Today, the internet has become a place where people go to make a final call for help. It's time we answer these calls.