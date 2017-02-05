Throughout his presidential campaign, Trump promised he would work with Congress to repeal former President Barack Obama's signature health care law, also known as Obamacare, starting on his first day in office. Congressional Republicans have called for repeals and moved to undo or limit the scope of the law since it was passed in 2010, but now that the party controls the House, the Senate and the White House, lawmakers are faced with the challenges associated with crafting a replacement system.