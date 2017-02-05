Farhad Ghorbani, a doctoral student studying chemistry at the University of Florida, was still stuck in the U.K. as of Saturday, Golbeck said. She added she was working to find him a department he could transfer to in the U.K. or Canada. She'd referred him to a number of researchers who direct messaged her and also put out a tweet about his case and directed him to anyone who replied to her about it. On Saturday, he was still in the process of talking directly with potential schools he could move to.